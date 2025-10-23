Strap in for a night of neighbourly niggle as all the Latimer Crescent regulars descend on Eric and Beth’s house in Two Doors Down: Live! The smash-hit comedy which celebrates the best and worst of the suburbs is set to burst out of those living rooms onto The Hydro stage and everyone’s invited.

The cast of Two Doors down will reunite for a stage show version of the hit BBC show, to be staged at the Hydro in Glasgow. The announcement sets the scene: “When Eric and Beth invite the gang over to hear a big announcement from Ian, speculation is rife as to what it’s about. A trip abroad? A change of career? Or could he and Gordon be finally ready to confirm arrangements for the wedding of the year? Meanwhile, Christine’s got a new obsession, Alan and Michelle have a big night out planned, and Colin and Cathy are up to their usual - looking for a party.

“When Ian and Gordon arrive, their news takes everyone by surprise - but not as much as when Eric and Beth make an unexpected announcement of their own.

“Two Doors Down is full of warmth, wit, and wisdom with just the right amount of bite. In this live show all the regular cast and characters from the smash-hit TV series descend on Beth and Eric’s front room where there will be shocks, surprises and just possibly a sherry or two.”

The cast will reunite on stage with Alex Norton as Eric Baird, Arabella Weir as Beth Baird, Doon Mackichan as Cathy Whyte, Elaine C. Smith as Christine O’Neill, Graeme “Grado” Stevely as Alan, Jamie Quinn as Ian Baird, Jonathan Watson as Colin Whyte, Joy McAvoy as Michelle, and Kieran Hodgson as Gordon join the production.

Show creator Gregor Sharp said: “It’s always a treat to go to The Hydro to see a show so it’s a dream come true to be bringing Two Doors Down Live to such an amazing venue with the full cast from the TV series. They are an incredible group of performers, and we can’t wait to welcome the audience into Beth and Eric’s where we can guarantee there will be some surprises as well as the odd person behaving entirely true to form!”.

Two Doors Down started as a one-off special in 2013. Created and written by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp, there have been seven series and three previous Christmas specials.

The TV comedy has seen a steady growth in audiences since the series began, from 1.3m* on BBC Two in 2016 to a 28-day audience average of 2.8m** for the last series, after it moved to BBC One. It has won many awards, including an RTS Scotland Awardfor Best Comedy in 2024 and 2017, and BAFTA Scotland Best Actress awards for Doon Mackichan in 2024 and for Elaine C. Smith in 2018.

Two Doors Down is preparing to take to the live stage for the first time ever across the 25th, 26th and 27th September 2026 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Sign-up for pre-sale tickets is now live until Tuesday 28th October at 4pm. Pre-sale tickets will be available to purchase from Wednesday 29th October before the box office opens to the public at 10am on Friday 31st October. Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk/two-doors-down-live.

Two Doors Down Cast (in alphabetical order):

Alex Norton as Eric Baird

Arabella Weir as Beth Baird

Doon Mackichan as Cathy Whyte

Elaine C. Smith as Christine O’Neill

Graeme “Grado” Stevely as Alan

Jamie Quinn as Ian Baird

Jonathan Watson as Colin Whyte

Joy McAvoy as Michelle

Kieran Hodgson as Gordon

Friday 25th September - 19:30

Saturday 26th September - 14:30 / 19:30

Sunday 27th September - 14:30 / 19:30