Two Doors Down to return to screens this December for Christmas special

Multi award-winning Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down is set to return with a new Christmas special

Produced by BBC Studios Comedy Productions it will mark two years since the last series aired.

The residents of Latimer Crescent will congregate at Beth (Arabella Weir) and Eric’s (Alex Norton) house to celebrate Christmas.

The neighbours are all back: Christine (Elaine C Smith), Cathy (Doon Mackichan) and Colin (Jonathan Watson), Alan (Graeme Stevely) and Michelle (Joy McAvoy), plus Beth and Eric’s son Ian (Jamie Quinn) and his fiancé Gordon (Kieran Hodgson).

Two Doors Down started as a one-off special in 2013. Created and written by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp, there have been seven series and three previous Christmas specials.

The comedy has seen a steady growth in audiences since the series began, from 1.3m* on BBC Two in 2016 to a 28 day audience average of 2.8m** for the last series, after it moved to BBC One. It has won many awards, including an RTS Scotland Award for Best Comedy in 2024 and 2017, and BAFTA Scotland Best Actress awards for Doon Mackichan in 2024 and for Elaine C. Smith in 2018.

Gregor Sharp, who has written the new Christmas special, says: “It’s really exciting to be revisiting Latimer Crescent with all the regular cast for this new episode. Christmas is a time for getting together with friends and family and then becoming low level irritated by them so it feels like they’re the perfect group to celebrate the season with.”

BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie adds: “There’s something comforting about having the neighbours round for Christmas, even if they bring minor chaos. Gregor and the gang bring the warm laughs, sly digs and brilliantly petty moments that make Two Doors Down such a cracking comedy. Expect it to sparkle on BBC iPlayer and BBC One faster than Cathy can pop a prosecco.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios Productions, and Steven Canny, Executive Producer, say: “We’re so pleased to be returning to Latimer Crescent and can’t wait for the audience to be back in Beth and Eric’s for another tortuous Christmas. Gregor and Simon created a brilliantly funny show that has an outstanding cast of memorable and loveable characters and we’re hugely looking forward to seeing them torment each other again.”

Louise Thornton, BBC Scotland’s Head of Commissioning says: “I’m delighted to be working with our network comedy colleagues to bring Two Doors Down back to our screens for a festive special. It holds a very special place in the heart of our audiences and we’re looking forward to seeing what Christmas treats will be unwrapped with our friends at Latimer Crescent.”