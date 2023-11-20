Two Glasgow council buildings set to be sold for housing

Two council-owned buildings are set to be sold to housing associations to provide accommodation for vulnerable people and homeless families.

An old schoolhouse will be bought by Maryhill Housing Association, for use as supported accommodation, in a deal worth £220,000 if councillors give the plan the go ahead on Thursday.

They will also be asked to approve the start of negotiations over the sale of the former Nitshill Childcare Unit to Wheatley Homes.

Cllr Ruairi Kelly, SNP, the council’s convener for neighbourhood services and assets, said: “The disposal of these sites will provide accommodation for those in need and help support both vulnerable people and provide a family with a permanent home.”

The unit on Seamill Street, which has nine bedrooms, would be used by a homeless family as the city’s housing stock currently has “limited availability” for larger families. It has recently been used by Glasgow’s health and social care partnership (HSCP) as short-term accommodation for children.

Council officials reported that after the current tenants were placed in the property, a consultation with social landlords found there “was no suitable social housing stock within their portfolios available for a family of this size”.

“Therefore, it has been recommended that the property is disposed to Wheatley Homes Glasgow to manage, as Glasgow City Council is not a registered social landlord and cannot provide this service,” the report added.

The schoolhouse, known as Killearn Bungalow, was retained by the council when the neighbouring Killearn Resource Centre, previously Shakespeare Street school, was sold for housing in 2017.

Most recently, it has been used as short-term emergency accommodation by the HSCP but was declared surplus in March this year.

The property, which has three double bedrooms, needs refurbished, a council report revealed, with work including “damp remediation works” and the installation of a new kitchen and bathroom. It added this requirement has been “reflected in the agreed price”.