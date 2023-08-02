Roads will be closed in Glasgow for seven days across the 10 day UCI Cycling World Championship period from August 3 to August 13

The UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow are beginning tomorrow (August 3) - so don’t get caught out with all the road closures and disruption over the next 10 days, plan ahead and enjoy the festival!

While there will be plenty for the general public to spectate surrounding these events, the presence of the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow will greatly affect locals and tourists alike if they don’t plan their journey beforhand.

Onlookers will be able to watch all the high-octane action unfold for free, but traffic restrictions will be in place meaning a host of key roads and transport routes will be closed across Glasgow on the days the races are scheduled to be held and while the course is being set up.

Roads will close on Friday, August 4 - but Glaswegians will begin to see barricades and other installations begin to appear before the festival officially begins on Thursday August 3.

The UCI Cycling World Championships will shut the roads for a total of seven days across a ten day period (August 3 -August 13)- meaning the roads closed by UCI will reopen to traffic on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week - before returning to usual on Monday, August 14.

Road closures on the Road Race City Centre Circuit will be in place from 00.01am on Friday, August 4 - until 23.59pm on Tuesday, August 8.

The roads will reopen from Wednesday through to Friday, but will close again from 00.01am on Saturday, August 12 - until 23.59pm on Sunday, August 13.

Road closures in the Mixed Team Time Trial Race Route will be in place from 00.01am on Friday, August 4 until 23.59pm on Tuesday, August 8.

Friday August 4

Saturday August 5

Sunday August 6

Monday August 7

Tuesday August 8

Saturday August 12

Sunday August 13

First Bus will be running with diverted routes throughout Glasgow - but expect longer journeys. Passengers are encouraged to check the app or website to check route changes, allow extra time, and plan ahead.

The event’s road race events will have an impact on travel and transport around Glasgow’s city centre and the west end, in particular, on the days before and during competition.

Closures and restrictions are needed to build the cycling road race courses and facilitate the safe delivery of the event for participants, spectators and businesses.

Glasgow CIty Council have encouraged the use of rail and subway networks for businesses, residents, and visitors to the city.

Parking restrictions begin along all routes on Monday, July 31, and are lifted two weeks later on Monday, August 14.

On road race days, the city is planning for attendances of up to 45,000 along the routes and up to 5,000 people visiting the official fan zone in George Square. Venues will also be buzzing with activity as competition takes place across the city every day of the championships.

As a result, Glasgow will be busier than usual in the lead up to and during the event, with business, residents and commuters being reminded to plan ahead and familiarise themselves with the ways in which their usual journeys around the city may be impacted.

46 major city centre, west end, and east end routes are set to close across seven days during the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in Glasgow.

Key routes to close include:

Great Western Road

University Avenue

Bath Street

Buchanan Street

Ingram Street

Sauchiehall Street

Cathedral Street

Argyle Street

St Vincent Street

Check all the major routes in Glasgow to be closed across the city centre, east, and west end of the city below.

Undefined: H2

Undefined: H2

Undefined: H2

Undefined: H2

Undefined: H2

Undefined: H2

Undefined: H2

Undefined: H2

1 . UCI Cycling World Championships Road Race route The road closures which will affect Glasgow city centre during the UCI Cycling World Championships Road Race. Road closures on the Road Race City Centre Circuit will be in place from 00.01am on Friday, August 4 until 23.59pm on Tuesday, August 8, and from 00.01am on Saturday, August 12 until 23.59pm on Sunday, August 13.

2 . Bath Street City Centre East & West Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

3 . West George Street City Centre East & West

4 . North Hanover Street City Centre East