UNESCO World Heritage Site New Lanark celebrates 240th anniversary

This month marks 240 years since work began on what would become one of Scotland’s most remarkable historic sites.

New Lanark proudly celebrates a landmark moment in Scottish and global history — its 240th anniversary - a site that began as a bold industrial experiment and has grown into a cherished UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In 1785, using locally quarried stone, the first mill was built under the vision of David Dale, a pioneering textile entrepreneur and banker. By March 1786, New Lanark was already taking shape - a community that would go on to inspire social and industrial progress for generations.

But before construction could begin, Dale had to secure the land - most of which belonged to Lord Braxfield, who rented it to Dale for £32 10shilling. Additional land was obtained from The Incorporation of Shoemakers in Lanark for £17 7shilling. Sir John Lockhart Ross charged £5 annual rent to allow Dale to carve into the rocky hills and create the mill lade, which would channel the water from the Clyde to power the mills.

As those first foundation stones were being laid by the River Clyde, could they have imagined what would follow? That David Dale’s vision would stand the test of time, transforming from a revolutionary mill village into a UNESCO World Heritage Site, visited and cherished by people from all over the world.

What followed was nothing short of revolutionary. New Lanark quickly became a beacon of industrial and social progress, where education, workers’ welfare, and fair employment practices took centre stage — long before they were common practice.

A lot has changed over the past 240 years, the hum of the mills has been replaced by the buzz of visitors exploring the historic streets. But in many ways, New Lanark remains the same: a perfectly preserved place of innovation and community. As New Lanark celebrates this incredible milestone, visitors can reflect on its fascinating history while looking ahead to an exciting future.