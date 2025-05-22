Unique Glasgow City Centre 'architectural gem' hits market for over £1m

One of Glasgow’s ‘most distinctive office buildings’: 190 St Vincent Street - has been put up for sale with a price tag of just over £1 million.

The Grade C listed property in Glasgow’s central business district has been made available for offers over £1.125 million, with Knight Frank and Frazer Kidd appointed joint agents. The price represents a net initial yield of 8%.

Sandwiched between two much larger buildings on one of Glasgow main commercial thoroughfares, 190 St Vincent Street dates back to 1897 and consists of 11,050 sq. ft. spread over five storeys. It is currently owned by a private investor.

The interior of 190 St Vincent Street | Contributed

The building was designed by Glasgow architect firm Burnet & Boston in an English renaissance style – characterised by red ashlar stonework, Corinthian columns, and tripartite windows – with the original interior also largely retained.

190 St Vincent Street is currently let in its entirety to established Scottish law firm Miller Beckett Jackson, which is committed to the building for the next 40 years. South Indian restaurant Banana Leaf subleases and operates from the basement unit.

The façade of 190 St Vincent Street | Contributed

Edin Lynch, surveyor at Knight Frank Glasgow, said: “190 St Vincent Street presents a rare opportunity to acquire a striking period office building in a prime city centre location. With a secure lease term and an attractive yield, the asset offers a compelling investment. Its distinctive architecture and prestigious address are expected to attract strong interest from high-net-worth individuals, families, investors, and architectural enthusiasts.”