The government has announced a payment to help people through the cost of living crisis.

Households across the country have seen their financial situations change drastically over the past few months due to the Cost of Living Crisis.

The Government has set up a two payment plan to help with the cost of living increase.

According to the UK Government website, almost one in four families across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive a £326 payment sent directly to them from 14 July.

The Department of Work and Pensions estimate that around 15,000 families are set to receive the payment in Bedford

So when will people in Glasgow receive their payment?

Here’s everything you need to know about the payment, including whether you are eligible.

How many families are eligible for the payment in Glasgow?

The UK Government estimated how many families in Scotland would be eligible for the payment, and found that there were 689,000 cases eligible for the Cost of Living payment.

The Government also broke down how many eligible cases there were in each area of Glasgow.

The number next to each constituency shows the estimated number of families that are eligible:

Glasgow Central - 18,500

Glasgow East - 20,900

Glasgow North - 10,600

Glasgow North East - 20,300

Glasgow North West - 16,100

Glasgow South - 13,800

Glasgow South West - 18,900

When should I receive the first payment?

The first payments were sent out on 14 July, but some households may not receive their payment until 31 July 2022.

Households who are eligible because they receive tax credits and no other eligible benefits will receive their first instalment from HMRC in the autumn, and the second instalment in the winter.

Who is eligible for the payment?

To be eligible for the first instalment, families must have been entitled to a payment (or later found to be entitled to a payment) of either:

Universal Credit for an assessment period that ended in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022

income-based JSA, income-related ESA, Income Support or Pension Credit for any day in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022

This list includes all households entitled to a payment of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Pension Credit.

When will I receive the second payment?

The government announced that those eligible would receive two payments.

The first one should be around £326 and payments have begun distributed on 14 July. Whereas the second payment will be £324.

The second payment is currently scheduled to be sent out by The Department for Work and Pensions in the autumn.

What has the government said about the payment?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is expected to be replaced in September, released a statement on the payment.

Johnson said: “Just as we looked after people during lockdown, we will help them get through these tough economic times.

“Today’s payment is the signal to millions of families that we are on their side and we have already promised more cash in the autumn, alongside other measures – including our Help for Households – to support the vulnerable and ease the burden.”

Work and Pensions Secretary, Thérèse Coffey added:“Our help for households will begin landing in bank accounts today as we make sure those on the lowest incomes get the support they need in the face of rising costs.