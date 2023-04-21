University of Glasgow named amongst Europe’s most beautiful

It is amongst two Scottish universities named on the list

University of Glasgow.

The golden ratio has named the University of Glasgow as one of the top ten most beautiful universities in Europe along with fellow Scottish institue St Andrew’s on the east coast.

This was carried out by testing a number of mathematical ratios which theorised that buildings, faces or artworks closest to this ratio are the most well balanced and aesthetically pleasing.

To determine which universities came out on top, The Knowledge Academy procedeed to carry out the tests to determine which were the most beautiful according to science.

The University of Glasgow was founded in 1451. It currently ranks amongst the world's top 100 universities and it has 26,000 students enrolled from over 120 different countries.

Glasgow’s Gilbert Scott Building won the accolade for the West End campus which is not only just the main entrance to the university but also a Glasgow landmark that welcomes thousands of visitors every year. It had a ratio of 2.03 meaning that it shares 74.49% similarity with golden ratio.

