Unused land in Glasgow is the size of 1,200 football pitches

Land roughly the size of more than 1,200 footballs pitches is lying empty in Glasgow, councillors have been told.

The wasteland, covering 2060 acres, is spread 599 sites with the council owning about 164 of those plots of various sizes.

There are also about 77 empty properties owned by the council, a meeting heard as efforts continue to bring them back into use.

Responding to a question about the issue at the most recent full council meeting, councillor Ruairi Kelly said there are “599 sites comprising of 834 hectares of vacant and derelict land in the city.”

He said on March 31, “the number of council owned properties recorded as not being in use was 77.”

Explaining what happens when a building is flagged up as empty, he said: “As members will be aware once a property becomes vacant a communication is issued to the relevant ward members noting that the property had been declared surplus and noting the proposed disposal process.

“After this the property is passed to City Property who market the property on behalf of the council.”

The convener for housing, development, built heritage and land use explains how sometimes buildings are taken over by third sector organisations.

The SNP councillor said the local authority is also trying to sell off unused sites in the city.

He said: “In relation to land we have 164 sites noted as surplus and ranging in size. These are sitting with City Property and those sites that are in the position to be marketed are at various stages in that process.

“Staff within the council’s property team meet regularly with City Property LLP to ensure both surplus property and land is being monitored.”

The information was provided after Bailie Hanif Raja asked about the numbers of empty sites and buildings in the city.