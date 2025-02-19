Old Coatbridge pub listed for sale
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market a town centre bar in Coatbridge, which formerly traded as ‘Vibez’.
Located on St John Street, the vacant unit offers good-sized bar and lounge areas, and a large beer garden, along with a premises license for up to circa 250 people. The venue previously operated as a pub/bar venue which regularly hosted club nights.
A new lease for the bar is available through Christie & Co. Tony Spence, Associate Director – Hospitality who is managing the process, said: “This is a great opportunity to lease a licensed bar in Coatbridge town centre. The property is currently vacant and we are seeking the right operator to begin a new lease and take over operations.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.