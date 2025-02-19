Old Coatbridge pub listed for sale

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:46 BST

An old vacant pub in Coatbridge has been listed for sale

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market a town centre bar in Coatbridge, which formerly traded as ‘Vibez’.

Located on St John Street, the vacant unit offers good-sized bar and lounge areas, and a large beer garden, along with a premises license for up to circa 250 people. The venue previously operated as a pub/bar venue which regularly hosted club nights.

A new lease for the bar is available through Christie & Co. Tony Spence, Associate Director – Hospitality who is managing the process, said: “This is a great opportunity to lease a licensed bar in Coatbridge town centre. The property is currently vacant and we are seeking the right operator to begin a new lease and take over operations.”

