Viral Chinese trend and lifestyle store opens first Glasgow shop
The globally loved lifestyle brand, known for its affordable, trend-led products and must-have character collaborations, is bringing its unique store experience to Braehead.
The new store will be located on the Lower-Level, near MAC. To celebrate the launch, MINISO has planned a day full of fun and excitement to match the brand’s bold and playful personality. Visitors can enjoy a live drumming performance, along with balloon giveaways and a special visit from Penpen the penguin mascot – perfect for little ones and selfie lovers alike.
As well as this – the first 200 customers who spend £5 or more will also receive an exclusive goody bag worth £25, packed with fan favourites and cute collectables.
From plushies and trending beauty products to stationery, snacks and popular blind boxes, the store will be bursting with colour and character. Fans of Disney, Sanrio, Harry Potter, Stitch and Pokémon will find plenty to love throughout the store.
Ashley Bisland, Centre Director at Braehead Shopping Centre added: “As a much-loved global brand, we’re thrilled to be welcoming MINISO to Braehead for its first store in the West of Scotland.
“Known for its playful ranges and character collaborations, MINISO offers a truly unique shopping experience that's packed with personality – just like Braehead itself. It's a brand that resonates with everyone from families to young shoppers, and we're confident it will be a vibrant addition to the centre.”
Saad Usman, Chief Operations Officer at MINISO said: “We can’t wait to open our doors at Braehead. This will be our second Scottish store and our first in the west – a fantastic city with a brilliant shopping scene. We’re looking forward to meeting local shoppers and introducing them to everything MINISO has to offer.”
