What’s happening? The People’s Palace Winter Garden has been closed since 2018 for ‘essential repairs’. The Palace building was partially reopened earlier this year but the garden remains shut to the public.
Now a picture showing the state of disrepair of the garden has been shared on social media by Friends of the People’s Palace Winter Gardens and Glasgow Green.
The post shows the Winter Garden looking barren, with remains of dead plants and no trees.
It is accompanied, it states, by an FOI request showing that the council have spent £350k on the Winter Garden.
Social media users have reacted calling it ‘disgraceful’ ‘heartbreaking’’awful and ‘gutting’.
One wrote: “This is destruction by the City Council of the property that belongs to the people of Glasgow, at the very least public consultation should have been carried out. The council leaders must be held to account for this.”
While another added: “This is so heartbreaking. I have so many happy memories of visiting when I was wee. I’ll always remember the smell of the plants in the humid air.”
Glasgow City Council have been contacted for comment.
The People’s Palace is located in Glasgow Green and is home to a collection of objects, photographs, prints and film which give a view into how Glaswegians lived, worked and played in years gone by to the present day. The Winter Garden is a glasshouse which forms part of the museum both of which were opened in 1898 by The 5th Earl of Rosebery.