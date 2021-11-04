COP26: Everything you need to know about Global Day of Action in Glasgow

Global Day of Action will see activists all over the world use their voices on digital platforms and take to the streets protesting for climate justice. This is everything you need to know.

Members of Surfers Against Sewage. Picture: SWNS/Adam Gray.

On November 6th as world leaders meet in Glasgow for the COP26 Climate Summit, people across the country will take to the streets demanding global climate justice in conjunction with Global Action Day.

Every year climate activists band together to bring awareness to climate change and demand climate justice.

The first Global Action Day in conjunction with the UNFCCC was in 2005 in response to the Kyoto Protocol.

Glasgow is currently the hub for discussions on actionable change on climate, and is hosting one of the biggest peaceful protests on Saturday.

However, there are peaceful protests happening across the country. Surfers Against Sewage has arranged meeting points for peaceful protests in over 20 places across the UK.

If you want to take part in your local protest, Surfers Against Sewage has arranged a meeting point outside Kelvingrove Museum at 11am.

More information can be found on the Surfers Against Sewage website.