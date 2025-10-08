Police Scotland investigates after a liquid was thrown into Walter's Bar in Rutherglen.

Police are investigating after a liquid was thrown into a Rangers pub in Rutherglen on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services rushed to the scene, however the liquid was found to be non-hazardous and no injuries were reported.

Walter’s Bar posted on social media confirming the incident and saying that the bar remains open today.

The post read: “Yesterday someone decided to throw stink-bomb liquid into the bar while my kids were in the bar. No one was hurt and no damaged was caused, but it was absolutely honking and out into the street.

“Were scrubbing and airing it out and it’ll smell like a bed of roses, to be honest it smells like some of the customers letting off the old fart now and again.

“Massive thank-you to everyone who’s sent messages and shown support. It means the world to me, my team, and my wee ones.

“We’re back open today as normal — so pop in for a pint, a laugh, and show your support and let’s get back to doing what Walter’s does best!”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.45pm on Tuesday, 7 October 2025 we received a report that a liquid thrown into a public house in Queen Street, Rutherglen.

"Emergency services including Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and the liquid was found to be non-hazardous.

"There were no reported injuries and there was no wider threat to the public.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

The bar is named after Rangers’ legendary manager Walter Smith. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

It is the second notable incident in just over two months, after individuals caused “serious damage” to the pub, according to owners.

At the time Walter’s Bar posted on social media saying: “We’ve been told CCTV shows masked youths, who we believe had earlier been refused entry, returned later that night and caused serious damage to our pub. Our lounge — which you all love — has been running on skeleton capacity with TVs, doors and windows smashed.”

The bar opened earlier this year and is a well known spot for fans of the Ibrox club.