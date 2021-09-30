Warner Bros to bring entire major feature film to Glasgow after £150k grant

Warner Bros will get a £150,000 grant to film a major feature film in Glasgow, after the city council agreed to incentivise the production – the first of its kind to take place in the city.

Scenes from The Flash, Batman and Indiana Jones were recently shot in Glasgow, but this film would see Warner Bros set up a base for the duration of filming.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: “While it’s great fun for a lot of people to see film and broadcasting productions in Glasgow, this is very much an economic story — production of this size brings millions of pounds to the city’s economy.

“What is significant about this is that it allows the entire production to be made in Glasgow — a first for the city — and confirms our place as a location of choice for major productions, and one that can compete with others in the UK and abroad.

“During this time of economic recovery and renewal, this economic activity is both welcome and important.”

The production will employ local crew where possible, creating hundreds of jobs, and the council believe it will increase the opportunity of future major products coming to the city.

It is believed there will be 250 to 300 crew employed daily, with some days reaching 1000.

A funding application was received by film giant Warner Bros to support the cost of filming in Glasgow, and towards establishing an office base in the city during the shoot.

Providing opportunities for Glasgow residents and production firms is a condition of the grant, and options to develop traineeships and work placements will be explored.

A council report stated its ambition “to continue growing its reputation as a major film and TV hub in the UK”.

“The film and high-end television sector in Scotland has experienced an unprecedented boom in 2021. This is in part due to projects looking to film in the relatively safe and secure environment that the UK, and Scotland, provides.

“It is also in part due to the huge increase in demand for content driven by the success of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, as well as a host of other global platforms.”

Recent productions in the city employed hundreds of crew and performers from Scotland, providing “much needed training opportunities, as well as creating a vibrant supplier base”.

“Tens of millions of pounds have been added into the Scottish economy as a direct result of these productions.”