WATCH: Bethlehem Cultural Festival returns with a special electronic music event

In reflection of the rich and diverse cultural scene of Palestine, the Bethlehem Cultural Festival will be returning to Glasgow for a special event on Saturday 9 March. BCF x Habibti presents: Watermelon Womxn: a musical journey through Palestine is being held at the Civic House from 7 to 9pm, taking attendees on a musical journey through the eastern Mediterranean nation.

The evening will feature performances by Hiba Salameh, Nada Shawa and Hiba Abdullah, followed by a Q&A hosted by the artists. Net proceeds from ticket sales will be used to support the work of MSF, an organisation providing medical aid and psychological assistance to Palestinians affected by the current war in Gaza.

Ahead of the event we spoke to organiser Cairsti Russell: “It’s an independent charitable festival that aims to shine a light on the rich and diverse culture in Palestine and the surrounding region. Using things like music, cooking, dance and art.

“It celebrates a project between the twinning cities - Glasgow and Bethlehem. Last year we done an electronic music night and it was a huge success and we decided that this year we would build on that and have an electronic club night with a range of women from Palestine celebrating the independent music scene in Palestine. That was originally supposed to be in December but then with the current situation in Gaza it didn’t feel appropriate to have a night of celebration so we postponed the event.

“The event that’s going to take place on Saturday is a different format because it still doesn’t feel appropriate to have a celebration so it’s going to be a space to learn and reflect.

“There is a really rich and diverse scene which I don’t think a lot of people are aware of ranging from traditional dabke dancing to traditional folklore. But then there’s actually also a really big underground electronic music scene. There’s something for everyone in Palestinian art and culture.”