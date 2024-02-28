The Pavilion Theatre opened its doors in Glasgow on 29 February 1904 having been designed in the French Renaissance style by Bertie Crewe for Thomas Barrasford’s expanding chain of British Music Halls

It wasn't before long that The Pavilion established itself as a leading entertainment venue with the likes of Harry Lauder, Marie Lloyd, Will Fyfe and an unknown Charlie Chaplin performing at the theatre in the early days.

Another key part of The Pavilion's identity is their pantomime traditions which was established in the 1930s and featured many top names from the Scottish variety scene.

Almost every Glaswegian will have attended a show at the Pavilion with these being 14 of the famous acts who have performed at the venue.

1 . Billy Connolly Billy Connolly has provided many laughs for Glasgow audiences over the years with the Big Yin pictured here standing outside the Pavilion Theatre where his show ‘The Billy Connolly Show’ was playing. He sold out the venue in 1974 with him appearing on the Parkinson the following year.

2 . Lulu Denniston born Lulu broke box office records at the Pavilion back in 1975. The singer shot to fame at the age of 15 when she released her version of the Isley Brothers’ “Shout” which peaked at number seven in the UK charts.

3 . Charlie Chaplin An unknown Charlie Chaplin appeared at the Pavilion theatre back in the day before going on to acclaim worldwide success. Photo: Charles Morris