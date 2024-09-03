Watch: Discovering Degas exhibition enters final weeks at The Burrell Collection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blockbuster ‘Discovering Degas’ exhibition enters final weeks at The Burrell Collection

An exhibition of works by one of the world’s most revered artists, Edgar Degas at The Burrell Collection will close on Monday 30 September.

Over 30,000 people have already seen Discovering Degas: Collecting in the Time of Sir William Burrell, making it one of the most popular shows in Scotland this summer, confirmed Glasgow Life, the charity that leads on culture and sport in the city.

With a little over three weeks left to enjoy the must-see show, art lovers are being encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity, before the exhibition closes at the end of the month.

Thousands more are expected to make the most of this once in a lifetime occasion to see all 23 Degas works from Burrell's original collection together in one space. They are displayed alongside 28 further world-class artworks on loan from some the UK and Europe’s finest collections, including the renowned and controversial work L’Absinthe, on loan from Musée d’Orsay, Paris.

Pippa Stephenson-Sit, Curator of European Art at Glasgow Life Museums, who co-curated the exhibition, said: “It’s been wonderful to watch people discover the joys of Degas for the first-time, while also sharing in the excitement of those who adore the artist, as they take in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see some of Degas’s finest paintings, loaned from across the country and beyond, up close, and personal.

“Degas was a master of intricate detail, and with each visit there is something new to explore in his paintings, sculptures, and drawings. What’s more, this is a great chance to learn more about exactly how and why Sir William Burrell managed to collect such an important and impressive collection of artwork by this key Impressionist artist. It’s amazing to see these works displayed together in one place. With only a few weeks left, I’d encourage everyone to make time to see the show while you still can.”

Discovering Degas offers a chance to learn something new about an intriguing, immensely talented artist. It presents a fresh perspective on a hugely popular art movement, enabling visitors to better understand Degas in his entirety. As shown through fascinating letters and other archival material, Burrell is amongst the earliest Scottish collectors to buy works by Degas. Over a 40-year collecting period he bought over 20 artworks spanning the artist’s career, far more than any other UK collector.

From modern Parisian life, to horse-racing, women bathing and dressing, to ballet, Degas tirelessly tackled several fascinating topics in a way that was entirely his own. His artworks remain extremely popular today, particularly his ballet scenes, which gave him an opportunity to experiment with movement, colour, and form.

The dancers were dressed in traditional handmade ballet costumes made in Brazil in the early 1960’s for Cecilia Barrett, for her performances in Don Quixote, Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty. Cecilia danced with Rambert Ballet and was ballet Mistress with London City Ballet and from 1973 with Scottish Ballet.

Degas was a regular visitor to the ballet and enjoyed backstage access for a time. From the early 1870s, he started depicting scenes of the dancers, the strain dancing placed on their bodies, and moments of relaxation behind the scenes.

Pixie Howitt aged 11, Jada-Jo Branney and Darcey McKechnie, both aged 12, provided inspiration for budding artist Sarah Wilson, who is also a Learning Assistant at Glasgow Museums, who seized a rare opportunity to follow in one of her favourite painter’s footsteps and sketch some of the ballet poses portrayed in Degas’ work.

Frances Fowle, Professor of Nineteenth-Century Art, University of Edinburgh, and Senior Trustee of the Burrell Collection collaborated with Glasgow Life Museums to curate the exhibition.

Professor Frances Fowle, Senior Trustee, Sir William Burrell Trust, said: “We are delighted that the exhibition has attracted both national and international audiences. Among the greatest revelations of the show is the modernity and experimental nature of Degas’s work. It makes one appreciate the aesthetic sensibility and entrepreneurial spirit of pioneer collectors such as Sir William Burrell.”

Discovering Degas: Collecting in the Time of William Burrell runs until Monday 30 September 2024. Tickets are available at burrellcollection.com, priced £13.50/ £11/ £7/ £5 / under 12 free.