Watch: Glasgow hotel donates beehives to Southside hospice with honey to be enjoyed by patients
It was a sunny day in the southside of Glasgow and the atmosphere buzzed when the official handover of beehives took place, donated to the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, located in Bellahouston Park, by IHG Scotland who run the voco Grand Central Hotel and the Kimpton at Blythswood Square.
Honey harvested from the hives will be given to people receiving care and donated to the gift shop, where it will be packaged and sold with all proceeds going back into the charity.
The hives were installed at the centre of a wild flower field in the gardens - well away from patients and visitors - which looks to be an ideal spot for pollination. They are to be maintained by a professional beekeeper.
Raw organic honey contains a variety of plant chemicals and nutritional content that has historically been used for medical purposes so not only are the hives producing a delicious treat for patients but also a food that is immune boosting, high in antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties, and a source of vitamins and amino acids.
The hospice opened on the grounds in 2018 delivering palliative care to people in Glasgow facing terminal illnesses and support to their family members. The exterior and interior are visually beautiful - inspired by Scandinavian-style architecture and design which is known for its neutral and calm colour palettes, and use of natural materials. It is a warm and bright environment with accessibility to outside areas throughout the building.
All care provided is financed by the charity’s fundraising efforts and that of their supporters, through selling donated items in their clothing and furniture shops, through events and challenges, gifts and donations. The honey that is to be sold will now contribute to this, the gift shop near the entrance of the hospice is open to the public and thus, can be purchased by anyone. Watch the video above to see the beehives in the park.
