Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fresh honey will also be sold in the hospice’s gift shop with all proceeds going towards patient care.

It was a sunny day in the southside of Glasgow and the atmosphere buzzed when the official handover of beehives took place, donated to the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, located in Bellahouston Park, by IHG Scotland who run the voco Grand Central Hotel and the Kimpton at Blythswood Square.

Honey harvested from the hives will be given to people receiving care and donated to the gift shop, where it will be packaged and sold with all proceeds going back into the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hives were installed at the centre of a wild flower field in the gardens - well away from patients and visitors - which looks to be an ideal spot for pollination. They are to be maintained by a professional beekeeper.

Raw organic honey contains a variety of plant chemicals and nutritional content that has historically been used for medical purposes so not only are the hives producing a delicious treat for patients but also a food that is immune boosting, high in antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties, and a source of vitamins and amino acids.

The hospice opened on the grounds in 2018 delivering palliative care to people in Glasgow facing terminal illnesses and support to their family members. The exterior and interior are visually beautiful - inspired by Scandinavian-style architecture and design which is known for its neutral and calm colour palettes, and use of natural materials. It is a warm and bright environment with accessibility to outside areas throughout the building.