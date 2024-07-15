Watch: Inside immersive Beyond Van Gogh art exhibition at Glasgow's SEC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 5,000 visitors went to the opening weekend of a sensory spectacular which brings the world of Vincent Van Gogh to life.

The atmospheric multimedia experience runs until Monday, 26 August at the Scottish Event Campus. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience covers 40,000sq ft and is packed with colour and detail.

It blends more than 300 of the post-Impressionist artist’s paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential painters.

Visitors are invited to wander through works as they come alive around you, including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night, and be enveloped by a selection of his revealing self-portraits which might just blink back at you.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work as they wander through colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

The Glasgow dates are part of a strictly limited run of shows in the UK for the immersive experience which has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States, Canada and South America.

You can find more details and tickets here.