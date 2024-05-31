Watch: Inside the Glasgow School of Art Degree Show at Garnethill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GSA Degree Show 2024 runs from 31 May to 9 June across the Glasgow School of Art campus at Garnethill.

The Glasgow School of Art (GSA) Degree Show 2024 opens to the public on Friday 31 May where a new generation of students will showcase their innovation, creativity and energy in what is Glasgow’s largest public exhibition of work. The physical show will run alongside an expansive digital showcase.

Over 600 students from across the GSA’s four schools – fine art, design, architecture and innovation and technology - will exhibit work that addresses the contemporary landscape they will face as they start their creative careers - from AI, web3, identity and representation, the climate emergency to health and well-being.

The show not only celebrates the achievements of the graduates but also From product design engineering and interaction design to painting and printmaking, the range of projects on display highlights the students' ability to tackle complex issues and push boundaries across disciplines.

This year’s Degree Show campaign features Spider Lily, a font made by Year 4 Communication Design graduating student Nikos Ho. Nikos’ font, the ethereal and fragile Spider Lily is based on his observations of forms from the Singapore cityscape.

Introduced to the island as an ornamental plant, the Spider Lily found an ideal habitat in Singapore’s tropical climate and it has embraced for its beauty in the city’s urban landscape. The naturalisation of the spider lily in Singapore mirrors the diverse migrant population that has settled on the island, integrating into its social fabric, enriching the island’s landscape and identity.

Professor Penny Macbeth, Director of The Glasgow School of Art said: "Year after year, our students produce the most inspiring and dynamic work. The Degree Show provides a platform for them as creative practitioners to challenge convention, spark discourse and debate, and showcase their potential as they transition into the next stage of their creative careers.

“Many of our graduating students – here from all over the world - choose to stay on in the city after graduation—shaping and contributing to a really vibrant, forward-thinking creative landscape in Glasgow and beyond." GSA Degree Show 2024 runs from 31 May to 9 June across the GSA Glasgow Campus in Garnethill. The GSA’s Master of Fine Art Degree Show opens on 30 May – 9th June at Glue Factory.