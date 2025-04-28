Watch: Last look at George Square before £20.5m transformation gets underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hoardings are currently being installed around the public space and 11 statues will be removed next month as construction work is scheduled to start in June.

George Square is now shut as an 17 month project begins to change the main civic space in Glasgow. The space is closed off by barriers now and boards are in the process of being added to block it off for the first phase of the work. This will include adding new seating, feature lighting, a raised lawn and informal play areas for children. There will be a paved area for events and space will be created for outside seating for cafes. A planned water feature has been removed from the project due to insufficient funding.

Work will be carried out over two phases, with George Square, St Vincent Place and West George Street due for completion by August 2026. Cochrane Street and sections of George Street and North Hanover Street are set to be finished in spring 2027.

The hoardings now being installed around the square will have panels showcasing Glasgow’s achievements and qualities as well as the future vision for George Square. The 11 bronze statues will be removed between May 11 and 23 for conservation and restoration. They are expected to return to the square in 2026 with their future position in the square’s new layout yet to be decided.

New trees are also going to be planted in the square, including ‘Robin Hill’ Pink Juneberry; ‘Frans Fontaine’ Hornbeam; ‘Forest Pansy’ Redbud; Oleaster; ‘Autumn Gold’ Ginkgo; Burgundy Sweetgum; a couple of Rowan species; a number of Flowering Cherry species; and Pin Oak.

Watch the video above from this morning to see how George Square looks now before work gets underway to complete the new look. You can read more about the history behind the 11 statues in George Square here.