Fans in Glasgow have witnessed some spectacular filming days. Scenes have included a tank racing through transformed streets, car chases involving police cars, and Spider-Man leaping off armoured vehicles amid fiery explosions. A particularly thrilling shot showed Spider-Man swinging from building to building using crane-mounted ropes. Glasgow’s streets including Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street were transformed into Lower Manhattan as office workers had a clear view of the comic book hero’s latest exploits.

The clip above shows Spider-Man in the Merchant City as production moved to Cochrane Street, John Street and Ingram Street. The movie features an ensemble cast: Zendaya is back as MJ, plus Jacob Batalon as Ned, along with Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), and Michael Mando as The Scorpion.

Hundreds of fans turned out this week to watch filming on Hutcheson Street as Tom Holland’s stunt double held onto the back of an armoured military vehicle in a chase scene that also featured a vehicle with the logo of The Punisher.

Tom Holland said the production for Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, would feature an “old school filmmaking style” with key scenes would be shot in Glasgow. The film is being directed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

“I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” Holland said about returning to the role. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie. We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together.”

“It’s gonna feel like making [Homecoming] again,” he continued. “It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air. I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

Take a look at what Spider-Man bringing New York to Glasgow looked like in the pictures below.