Watch: TRNSMT from the air as Glasgow Green transformed into festival site

Glasgow Green hosts the biggest music festival in Scotland this weekend.

Music fans have flocked to the city for a huge weekend of good times at Glasgow Green, with more than 80 artists across four stages including Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, Calvin Harris, Example, Garbage, Sugababes, Chase & Status, Courteeners, Cian Ducrot, Tom Grennan and Natasha Bedingfield.

The city park has been transformed into a festival site with food trucks, bars, a VIP area beside the People’s Palace, chill out area and multiple stages.

The Hangout is a new bar space at TRNSMT which has seen a variety of acoustic sets over the weekend, including a performance from Travis. Sunset Strip is where festival goers can enjoy fairground rides and street food from Big Feed traders.

Glasgow Green landmarks including the Nelson monument are incorporated into the festival site, joined by weekend fixtures like the main stage, King Tut’s Stage and big wheel attraction.

Headliners at previous TRNSMT festivals in the centre of Glasgow have included Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi. Over 120,000 fans are expected through the doors across the three days of this year’s festival.

To get a sense of the scale of the site and how it fits into the backdrop of the city, take a look at the video above.