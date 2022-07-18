Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Glasgow.

A number of weather warnings regarding severe heat have been issued for places across the UK, including Glasgow.

Glasgow is expected to see higher temperatures than normal for this time of year and the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat.

The weather warning is in place from 12am on Monday 18 July until Tuesday 19 July at 23:59 pm.

The Met Office released a statement about what Glasgow can expect in the coming days: “a hot spell is likely to develop from Sunday and likely peaking early next week leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure”.

So, what is the hour by hour forecast for Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the weather warnings in place.

What does the amber weather warning mean?

Amber warnings from the Met Office can have the most broad meanings and cover a variety of conditions.

Here is a breakdown of what the Met Office has said people in Glasgow can expect:

Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat. Government advice is that 999 services in emergencies only; seek advice from 11 if you need non-emergency health advice.

The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heart related illnesses.

Some changes in working practices and daily routines are likely to be required.

An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, potentially leading to localised power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents.

Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays.

What is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for the duration of the weather warning?

Here is the hour-by-hour breakdown of the weather in Glasgow over the course of the amber warning for extreme heat.

Monday 18 July

6am - Sunny (13°C)

7am - Sunny (15°C)

8am - Sunny (18°C)

9am - Sunny (20°C)

10am - Sunny (22°C)

11am - Sunny (23°C)

12pm - Sunny (23°C)

1pm - Sunny (26°C)

2pm - Sunny (27°C)

3pm - Sunny (28°C)

4pm - Sunny (28°C)

5pm - Sunny (28°C)

6pm - Light cloud (27°C)

7pm - Cloudy with light shower (26°C)

8pm - Light cloud (25°C)

9pm - Cloudy with sunny intervals (24°C)

10pm - Light cloud (23°C)

11pm - Light cloud (22°C)

Tuesday 19 July

12am - Light cloud (21°C)

1am - Light cloud (21°C)

2am - Light cloud (20°C)

3am - Light cloud (20°C)

4am - Light cloud (20°C)

5am - Light cloud (20°C)

6am - Cloudy with sunny intervals (20°C)

7am - Light cloud (20°C)

8am - Light cloud (21°C)

9am - Light cloud (22°C)

10am - Light cloud (24°C)

11am - Light cloud (24°C)

12pm - Light cloud (26°C)

1pm - Light cloud (27°C)

2pm - Light cloud (27°C)

3pm - Light cloud (27°C)

4pm - Light cloud (26°C)

5pm - Light cloud (24°C)

6pm - Light cloud (23°C)

7pm - Cloudy with sunny intervals (23°C)

8pm - Light cloud (22°C)

9pm - Light cloud (21°C)

10pm - Light cloud (18°C)

11pm - Light cloud (17°C)

What is a heatwave?

According to the Met Office, for a heatwave to be declared a threshold must be met.

The UK heatwave threshold is described on the Met Office website as: “when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”

The initial heatwave thresholds were calculated based on the 1981-2010 climatology of daily maximum temperature at the midpoint of the meteorological summer (15 July). In 2022, the Met Office updated the threshold.