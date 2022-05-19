Beer garden season is upon us.

The Ark offers an excellent beer garden, and is the self proclaimed "best student pub in Glasgow". Should it be sunny, this could be a great bet to watch Rangers vs Frankfurt in their beer garden.

Summer is just around the corner, warmer weather is coming and the brighter nights are here.

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a pint in the sunshine after a long summer day.

So, where can Glasgow locals and visitors enjoy a pint in the sunshine this summer?

Here’s a breakdown of some of the top rated beer gardens within the region.

What are some of the best beer gardens in Glasgow?

The Ark

Following a huge refurbishment, this popular establishment was officially reopened.

The Ark is known among locals for its cheap and tasty menu of food as well as its wide range of drinks on tap.

They also have a popular beer garden outside where you can spend the entire evening. The pub is dog friendly too so your four legged friends can join in the summer fun.

Address: North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS Website: https://www.pubswithmore.co.uk/thearkglasgow

Chinaskis

This popular bar offers a great range of food and drinks from 12pm to 10pm daily.

From the 27th of May they will be opening their stunning terrace and beer garden for bookings so you can be sure you get a seat in the sun while you enjoy a delicious drink.

Address: 239 North St, Glasgow G3 7DL Website: https://chinaskis.co.uk/

Sloans

As well as daily events including a fun pub quiz and film night, this pub is home to one of Glasgow’s best Beer Gardens.

You can book tables for drinks, or even their famous mac n cheese, in their cosy bar or fully heated courtyard in the heart of the city.

Address: 108 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8BG Website: https://www.sloansglasgow.com/

West Brewery

This artisan brewer is located in the heart of Glasgow and specialises in using only water, malt, hops and yeast in their pints with no additives.

This summer you can book a visit or tour the facilities and enjoy a fresh pint in their lovely beer garden.

Address: 15 Binnie Pl, Glasgow G40 1AW Website: https://www.westbeer.com/

BAAD

BAaD (Barras Art and Design) is a collection of spaces designed to enjoy food, drink and entertainment.

The venue is a container yard so, of course, is home to a spectacular outdoor drinking area.

Address: 54 Calton Entry, Glasgow G40 2SB Website: https://www.baadglasgow.com/

Inn deep

Located along the riverside this craft ale bar is situated in the perfect place for you to enjoy their beer garden with a stunning view, as well as a fantastic pint.

Address: 445 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH Website: https://www.inndeep.com/

Brel

Brel Beach Club’s summer vibes are a fan favourite all year round, but as we move into the summer months there are few places in the city that you can fully immerse yourself in the summer feel more than Brel.

Their newly decorated beer garden, seasonal summer menu and amazing menu of drinks is the perfect place to kick back in the sunshine with friends.

Address: 37-43 Ashton Ln, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ Website: https://www.brelbar.com/

Crandside Kitchen

This multifaceted venue accommodates all your dining, drinks and entertainment needs.

This unique space brings Glasgow’s best restaurants together in an open air courtyard.

The free-to-enter destination is located beside the iconic North Rotunda building in Finnieston.

Food traders here include Halloumi, Pickled Ginger, Kilmurry & Co, Xi’an and YUZU with frequently rotating new food and drink pop-ups every month.

They have a cocktail and drinks menu that features all the classics as well as wine and spirits and the huge outdoor beer garden bar serves cold draught beer and ciders

Address: 28 Tunnel St, Glasgow G3 8HL Website: https://www.cransidekitchen.co.uk/

Record Factory

The Record Factory is the perfect place for music lovers in Glasgow. After a day of exploring the vintage stores of the West End this bar offers the feeling of underground bars in New York.

There are booths, private spaces, a pool area and of course a huge beer garden to be enjoyed here. Potentially alongside some live music they often showcase.

Address: 17 Byres Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 5RD Website: https://recordfactory.co.uk/

Quay Gardens

Is it time take a trip to a beer garden?

This bar is one of the newest additions to the beer garden scene in Glasgow, however it is fast becoming a fan favourite.

They offer a wide range of cocktails, drinks and cold beers, as well as some great food for all the family.