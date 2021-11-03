Shawlands shop to close after 21 years in the community

Cosgrove Care will close its Shawlands charity shop this week, after nearly 21 years of serving the Glasgow Community.

The Cosgrove charity shop in Shawlands is set to close.

Cosgrove’s charity shop has been a popular store in the community for two decades. However, the impact of Covid-19 and challenges with the building led the charity’s board to the decision close the store.

The store will close on November 8.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Cosgrove shop?

The shop was known in it’s time as the ‘Harrods of Shawlands’ as a result of the generous donations made by the community.

The shop has also served to provide supported employment opportunities for hundreds of people with learning disabilities and additional needs, helping them to move on to further training, education and employment.

What will happen to Cosgrove’s services?

This vital work will continue from Cosgrove’s new employability hubs at Rouken Glen Park. The charity is excited to be developing this work further with a qualification pathway for young people and support from the Isabella Trust and Glasgow City Council.

The hubs were officially opened by the Provost of East Renfrewshire earlier this year.

What is Cosgrove Care saying about the closure?

Colin Black, co-chair of Cosgrove Care, said: “It has been a hard decision after so many years of serving the local community and providing supported employment opportunities for people with learning disabilities, but the shop is not making the necessary money to make it viable into the future.

“Our supported employment service will continue from our hubs at Young Enterprise at Rouken Glen Park and we are very glad that this work is starting up again as we seek to provide support and qualifications for people with learning disabilities to find future work, training and supported employment. We are very grateful to all the loyal volunteers who have supported Cosgrove and thank them for their many years of service.”

What impact has Covid-19 had on Cosgrove?

Covid-19 has placed many challenges on charities like Cosgrove, who have needed to provide the best essential support to keep people with learning disabilities and additional needs safe and well during this time.

This has meant re-directing resources to this vital task. Cosgrove currently provides essential care for over 250 children, adults and older adults, and demand for their services is intense.

In addition,through the Covid-19 pandemic, Cosgrove has continued to provide vital support to local people who need it.

To date Cosgrove have delivered 5000 acts of kindness to keep local people safe and connected with the help of local volunteers.

The charity is urging anyone who needs support to get in touch and anyone who would like to volunteer to contact them by calling 0141 620 2500 or emailing [email protected]

The charity has several fundraising initiatives on the go to continue to raise vital funds including a virtual Whisky Tasting on November 20. More information is available by contacting Sharon Kaye on the above number.