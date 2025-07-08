Edinburgh is set to bask in sunshine this weekend, with temperatures to hit the high 20s.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are set to climb in the capital as the week goes on, reaching a possible 28°C across the weekend. Those highs will make a marked change from last weekend’s wet and windy conditions.

If those conditions are met, it will see Edinburgh hit temperatures higher than those in LA - where the Met Office predicts conditions will reach 27°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh experienced a mini-heatwave in June, with temperatures hitting as high as 26°C during the weekend of the June 19 and 20. But it is expected that this weekend will surpass that.

April and May also saw high temperatures. However, once again, these did not reach the heights expected for this weekend.

A mini heatwave is set to hit Edinburgh with the weekend to be hotter than LA

Here’s exactly Met Office predict the rest of the week will play out.

Tuesday

21c and sunny, before becoming cloudy at night. There’s even a chance of temperatures hitting a high of 23°C in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday

Temperatures are set to stay high on Wednesday, however more cloud coverage is expected bringing “feels like” temperatures down. Expect highs of 20°C.

Thursday

You can expect the warm weather to continue into Thursday afternoon with an expectation that temperatures will hit 23°C after mid-day.

Friday

Friday should see further sunny conditions, with temperatures reaching 26°C to kick off the weekend.

Saturday

With the weekend here temperatures hit their highest of 28°C on Saturday - with warnings for very high pollen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday

The warm weather continues into Sunday with 28°C expected on Sunday. However, you can expect things to get a bit cloudier at night time - giving some welcome relief from the heat.

What are the Met Office saying?

The warm weather is expected to extend across the whole of the UK, with some areas in England hitting as high as 30°C

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley explains: “High pressure from the Atlantic will gradually exert its influence over the UK this week. We’ll see temperatures build day-on-day, with the potential for hot conditions to become quite widespread by the end of the week and into the weekend.

“On Wednesday, temperatures could reach up to 28°C in parts of England, climbing to 30°C on Thursday and 32°C by Friday. By this stage, heatwave criteria are likely to be met in parts of England and Wales, and in parts of Scotland over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“High temperatures are likely to persist into the weekend, especially away from coasts with onshore winds, reaching the low 30s in portions of England and Wales, and accompanied by rising humidity and warmer nights.

“This heatwave is likely to last longer than previous ones so far this summer, and affect a wider area, with the focus for some of the highest temperatures displaced across more central and western areas at times. In addition, pollen and UV levels will also be very high in some areas.”

How is the following week looking?

The Met Office predict that while warm conditions will continue to stay high into the following week, they will not reach quite as high as this weekend. A high of 26°C is predicted for Monday, July 14.