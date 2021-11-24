As temperatures begin to dip below zero in Glasgow there are some weather experts who have identified a day in the next 48 hours when Glasgow could see some snowfall.

Weather experts have identified period of time within the next 48 hours that could see some snow fall for several hours in Glasgow.

Weather graphics published by experts, WXCharts, clearly show snow over Glasgow on Friday November 26 (see chart below).

The purple sections on this chart denote snow.

The snow is predicted to fall shortly after midday and could last right up to 6.00pm.

The threat of snow comes on the same day a yellow status weather warning for wind will be in place for wind.

The warning was issued on Tuesday morning and will be active between 12.00pm on Friday and 11:59pm on Saturday.

What to expect