Weather experts say it could snow in Glasgow on this date in November

Weather experts are predicting the first snowfall of the winter for Glasgow by the beginning of next month.

Members of the public make their way across West George Street in Glasgow earlier this year.

While current temperatures will feel somewhat mild for this time of year, things are set to change significantly change before the weekend.

However, the first sign that there could be snow in Glasgow is not due for another couple of weeks at the earliest.

The purple coloured sections denote where snowfall is predicted to fall. Also, the darker the purple the deeper the snow.

Weather experts at WXCharts updated their snow forecast on Tuesday evening.

The most notable change over the last few days concerns a large band of snow above Glasgow and surrounding areas on Thursday November 25 and Friday November 26.

Not only are the weather experts predicting significant snowfall on both these days but the temperatures in Glasgow are also set to get colder and for longer too.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing next week, turning particularly cold at the weekend and Monday November 29 could see Glasgow temperatures dip to as low as -8°C.

Meanwhile, the weather conditions between now and next weekend are set to remain at average or slightly below average for what experts would expect to see at this time of the year.

Strathclyde weather forecast

This Evening and Tonight:

A mixture of clear intervals and occasional showers, these turning to snow on the mountains of Argyll. A colder night, especially in the occasionally fresh westerly breeze. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Wednesday:

Bright with sunny intervals and scattered showers, then becoming cloudy later with some rain and drizzle. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: