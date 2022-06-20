The good weather is here to stay, according to the Met Office.

The heatwave in Glasgow is set to continue, with temperatures reaching as high as 20 degrees today - and staying that high into Tuesday.

It’s now warmer here than in the South African city of Johannesburg, where locals are looking at temperatures of just 17 degrees.

The best of the weather should be between 2-6pm, enough time to get your BBQs out after work.

The rest of the week will be a tad cooler, dropping to 17 on Wednesday, and then hovering below 20 for the remainder of the week.