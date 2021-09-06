Glasgow will enjoy a mini-heatwave later this week, with temperatures rising into the twenties, before dipping again as we head into the weekend.
When will the heatwave come: Glaswegians can get out their picnic baskets and sandals on Tuesday and Wednesday.
How hot will it get: Temperatures are expected to hit 23°c on Tuesday, before hitting a high of 26°c on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.
Will it last: No. Temperatures will drop on Thursday - with rain also expected - and then go down to 19°c on Friday. Unfortunately it will be even cooler over the weekend.