It might look wet and miserable outside right now - but good weather is on the way.

Glasgow will enjoy a mini-heatwave later this week, with temperatures rising into the twenties, before dipping again as we head into the weekend.

When will the heatwave come: Glaswegians can get out their picnic baskets and sandals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

How hot will it get: Temperatures are expected to hit 23°c on Tuesday, before hitting a high of 26°c on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.