Another hot weekend is expected for Glasgow.

According to the Met Office, Scotland’s biggest city will be as warm as third biggest city in Italy, Naples.

While it is just 24°C on Wednesday, the temperature will continue to rise as the week progresses.

Tourists looking for warm weather could visit either Naples or Glasgow this weekend.

It will hit 26°C on Friday, before hitting a high of 27°C on Saturday and Sunday, with no rain expected.

The temperature is then forecast to drop on Monday, when it will be 24°C.

While Naples is a scorching 31°C on Wednesday, it will also be 27°C over the weekend.