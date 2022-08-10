According to the Met Office, Scotland’s biggest city will be as warm as third biggest city in Italy, Naples.
While it is just 24°C on Wednesday, the temperature will continue to rise as the week progresses.
It will hit 26°C on Friday, before hitting a high of 27°C on Saturday and Sunday, with no rain expected.
The temperature is then forecast to drop on Monday, when it will be 24°C.
While Naples is a scorching 31°C on Wednesday, it will also be 27°C over the weekend.
See the full forecast on the Met Office.