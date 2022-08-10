Glasgow weather: city to be as hot as Naples this weekend, says Met Office

Another hot weekend is expected for Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 8:19 am

According to the Met Office, Scotland’s biggest city will be as warm as third biggest city in Italy, Naples.

While it is just 24°C on Wednesday, the temperature will continue to rise as the week progresses.

Tourists looking for warm weather could visit either Naples or Glasgow this weekend.

It will hit 26°C on Friday, before hitting a high of 27°C on Saturday and Sunday, with no rain expected.

The temperature is then forecast to drop on Monday, when it will be 24°C.

While Naples is a scorching 31°C on Wednesday, it will also be 27°C over the weekend.

See the full forecast on the Met Office.

