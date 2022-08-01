According to the Met Office, we’ll see the weather getting cooler as the week progresses, reaching as low as 16 degrees on Thursday.
It will be 20 degrees today (Monday) and hit 21 on Tuesday - hotter than the 19 degrees expected in the Californian city of San Francisco.
However, Glaswegians can also expect showers over the next few days.
There is a 90 per cent chance of rain throughout Monday evening, with the wet weather expected to continue through the night and into Tuesday.
It should be mostly dry from Tuesday lunchtime onwards, before the rain returns on Wednesday.