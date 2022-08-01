Glasgow will be warmer than San Francisco this week, despite a drop in temperature.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, we’ll see the weather getting cooler as the week progresses, reaching as low as 16 degrees on Thursday.

It will be 20 degrees today (Monday) and hit 21 on Tuesday - hotter than the 19 degrees expected in the Californian city of San Francisco.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow is warmer than San Francisco.

However, Glaswegians can also expect showers over the next few days.

There is a 90 per cent chance of rain throughout Monday evening, with the wet weather expected to continue through the night and into Tuesday.