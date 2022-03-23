Glasgow weather: Dull, but still warm, weather expected on Thursday

Here is your daily weather update and a five-day forecast.

A change in weather on Thursday, as we can expect a dull day in the region, showing an overcast of clouds, with Motherwell showing slight rain. However, temperatures still looking to remain in double figures, between 12 to 13 degrees.

Moving towards the end of the week, we can expect those clouds to roll over in all areas with no chances of showers in the region.

Expect a dull day on Thursday.

Temperatures look to remain in double figures, showing slightly higher temperatures between 13 to 15 degrees.