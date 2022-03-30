Glasgow weather: Dull days ahead as spring heatwave comes to an end

Rain and dull weather is expected in Glasgow in the coming days.

It’s looking like a change of weather, as we can expect patchy showers in most of the region. Cumbernauld and Mothwerwell are showing overcast conditions with slight chances of rain. Temperatures to sit at 7 degrees celsius.

As we move towards the end of the week on Friday, no rain to be expected in any part of the region however, a duller day than what we have had before, as the clouds look to roll over in all areas. Temperatures rise slightly to 8 degrees.

Overcast weather is expected in Glasgow.