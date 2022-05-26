Glasgow weather: Dull skies to be expected for weekend

Cloudy skies are to be expected during the weekend with temperatures still looking to sit in double digits.

On Friday showers are to be expected in most areas. However, Glasgow and Kirkintilloch can expect overcast weather with slight chances of rain. Temperatures look to sit between 12 to 14 degrees.

Moving on to the weekend, on Saturday, those clouds look to follow for the region, however, we can thankfully expect no rain for all areas. Temperatures reach to a high of 17 degrees in most areas, with Milngavie at 16 degrees celsius.