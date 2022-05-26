Glasgow weather: Dull skies to be expected for weekend

On Friday showers are to be expected in most areas. However, Glasgow and Kirkintilloch can expect overcast weather with slight chances of rain. Temperatures look to sit between 12 to 14 degrees.
Moving on to the weekend, on Saturday, those clouds look to follow for the region, however, we can thankfully expect no rain for all areas. Temperatures reach to a high of 17 degrees in most areas, with Milngavie at 16 degrees celsius.
As we look at Sunday, those cloudy weather continues. Next week, the light showers look to come back for us with temperatures expected to sit in double digits.