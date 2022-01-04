Glasgow set for snow, ice and rain.

The Met Office issued the weather warning on Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of snow and ice for Glasgow and other parts of Scotland.

The weather alert is valid from midnight on Friday through to 10.00am on Friday morning.

The Met Office said snow showers would become “frequent” and warned people against possible patches of ice expected to form on Thursday evening into Friday morning.

“Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west overnight Thursday into Friday are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 200m (mainly around 2-5 cm, possibly as much as 10 cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent),” said the Met Office.

“Falling snow below this level may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough.

“These showers will turn increasingly to rain and sleet at lower levels through Friday morning, before steadily easing from the west through the afternoon ahead of an area of rain and milder conditions.”

What to expect:

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

- Some brief power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes.

Strathclyde weather forecast:

Tuesday January 4 to Saturday January 8:

This Evening and Tonight:

A few wintry showers continuing over western parts of Argyll. Dry and clear elsewhere with fresh northwest winds easing slowly overnight. Frost likely for inland areas. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Wednesday:

A dry, bright day with plenty of sunshine. It will be a cold day with a frost setting in during the evening. Light winds. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: