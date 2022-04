Glasgow is set to enjoy a week of warm weather, according to the Met Office.

It is predicting seven days of double digit temperatures and little - but some - rain.

The city is expected to be at its warmest on Wednesday, when it could hit 15 degrees - slightly warmer than Madrid.

On Monday, the Met Office is forcasting it to be a little cooler (12 degrees) rising to 13 on Tuesday, and then settling at 14 from Thursday until Saturday.

Madrid should be cooler than Glasgow.