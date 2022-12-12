Wintry conditions gripped the UK over the weekend but what does the Met Office forecast for Glasgow this week with temperatures dropping to -7℃

Over the weekend Glasgow was issued its first yellow weather warning by the Met Office but the region wasn’t as affected as some might have expected. However, as temperatures continue to get bitterly cold - what’s in store for Glasgow this week?

Ice, wintry showers, unbearable temperatures and freezing fog swept through the UK, forcing many inside while those travelling in cars or on public transport faced disruption and dangerous conditions. Luckily for Glasweegans, the weather hasn’t caused mayhem unlike Scotland’s capital which faced blizzard-like conditions.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: "It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to -10C or lower in isolated spots.”

When the Met Office issued its yellow weather warnings for Glasgow, it was only those in the east that had to take note. The region was mostly settled and free from any dangerous conditions but with signs of wintry showers on the horizon and ongoing and relentless sub-zero temperatures forecast - What is the weather outlook for Glasgow this week and will the region see snow? Here is everything you need to know.

Met Office forecast for Glasgow this week

Monday, December 12: A cold but dry and sunny day with light showers expected and bitterly cold night with wintry showers developing in parts of Scotland. Temperatures expected to reach a low of -7℃ - no snow expected

Tuesday, December 13: Cold, dry and bright conditions with chance of freezing fog patches developing in the early morning. Temperatures expected to reach a low of -3℃- no snow expected

Wednesday, December 14 - December 16: The week will end with dry, bright and cold conditions with patchy snow likely as wind turns southwest on Friday. Temperatures expected to reach a low of -5℃ on Thursday - light snow expected.

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice for Scotland, Wales, and south-west England. On Sunday from 18:00 the warning for snow and ice spreads to include London and the South East. Severe conditions are causing travel disruption and accidents on some motorways.