The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning for snow in Glasgow this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice across parts of Glasgow. It comes as the city faces frosty temperatures in the approach to Christmas.

The news was confirmed by the Met Office on Friday (December 9) and will come into effect on Sunday (December 11) evening, overnight and into Monday morning. The Met Office has warned the conditions will make travelling across central and southern Scotland difficult.

Most of the UK have been issued a weather warning in the past week and despite snow and ice expected across the whole of Scotland’s capital, it is only parts of Glasgow that need to take note for now. According to the Met Office weather warning map, a yellow weather warning has only been issued for some areas in the east of Glasgow.

Weather in Glasgow is set to continue being frosty as the festive season arrives but Scotland may also see some sunny spells too. The Met Office says that today (December 9) it will be “cold with widespread frost” and while wintery shows are possible, it will remain mainly “dry and bright with sunny or clear skies”.

Across the weekend, it is expected dry and sunny weather will dominate the skies with a chance of wintry showers more prevalent in the east and along coasts. However, wintry showers will start to grow in the east as the weekend concludes.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards. However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.”

What to expect during the Met Office weather warning in Glasgow

The Met Office has issued parts of Glasgow a yellow weather warning, which is the most mild of the three weather warnings issued.The weather organisation warn that those affected by the warning could expect the following: