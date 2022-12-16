The Met Office has stepped up its weather warning to amber for Glasgow with heavy snow expected in the region

The Met Office has issued an amber warning of heavy snow across the whole of Glasgow. It is expected to cause mass disruption with power cuts likely.

The news was confirmed by the Met Office overnight and came into effect at 5am on Friday (December 16). The amber warning will continue until 12pm on Friday (December 16) afternoon.

Glasgow has already been issued multiple yellow weather warnings this week but now the Met Office has now decided to step-up the severity of one of its warnings to amber. The weather warning comes with urgent professional advice on what to expect and how to stay safe during the extreme conditions.

Weather in Glasgow is set to continue being very cold with the region likely to see the odd snow shower every now and then. On Friday, heavy snow will come in from the west but is still expected to turn to sleet and rain this afternoon.

As the weekend commences, there will be an outbreak of snow with cloudy, wintry showers which could be heavy at times. The Met Office has warned there might be significant levels of snowfall on Sunday too.

Paul Gundersen, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “Over the last week, the UK has been held in a northerly airflow bringing cold, sometimes Arctic air, to the UK. We will still have this northerly influence to our weather patterns until the weekend, but then the cold conditions will lose exclusive dominance over the UK’s weather patterns and we will move into a regime where relatively mild and relatively cold conditions will vie for supremacy.

“We can expect changeable conditions with colder and milder air not too far away from our shores, but it does seem that the Atlantic ‘has woken up’ compared with recent days and will be a stronger influence, countering any further bouts of extreme cold conditions, although spells of further wintry weather remain possible through the rest of December.”

What to expect during the Met Office amber weather warning in Glasgow

The Met Office has issued the whole of Glasgow an amber weather warning, which is the second most severe warning that can be issued. An amber warning means there will likely be more disruption from severe weather with a potential risk to life and property.

The weather organisation warn that those affected by the warning could expect the following:

