The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning for snow and ice in Glasgow starting Sunday (December 18).

The news was confirmed by the Met Office on Thursday (December 15) and will come into effect on Sunday (December 18) morning at 3am and continue till 9pm on Sunday evening. The Met Office has warned the conditions could bring a risk of injuries from slips and falls on ice.

Earlier in the week Glasgow had already been issued a yellow weather warning for Friday December 16 but the Met Office has now updated the warning with fresh advice for Sunday. It’s expected the extreme weather is moving from the west and will soon turn to rain.

Weather in Glasgow is set to continue being very cold with the region likely to see the odd snow shower every now and then. On Friday, snow is expected to come in from the west but will soon turn to rain.

As the weekend commences, there will be an outbreak of snow and rain with wintry showers mainly settling on higher ground. However, the Met Office has warned there might be long periods of snowfall on Sunday.

Paul Gundersen, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “Over the last week, the UK has been held in a northerly airflow bringing cold, sometimes Arctic air, to the UK. We will still have this northerly influence to our weather patterns until the weekend, but then the cold conditions will lose exclusive dominance over the UK’s weather patterns and we will move into a regime where relatively mild and relatively cold conditions will vie for supremacy.

“We can expect changeable conditions with colder and milder air not too far away from our shores, but it does seem that the Atlantic ‘has woken up’ compared with recent days and will be a stronger influence, countering any further bouts of extreme cold conditions, although spells of further wintry weather remain possible through the rest of December.”

What to expect during the Met Office weather warning in Glasgow

