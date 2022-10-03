The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Glasgow and most of Scotland.

The warning will go into effect on Wednesday, and the conditions are expected to bring strong winds and some showers.

So, what is the current weather forecast for Glasgow? Here’s a breakdown of the latest updates from the Met Office.

When does the weather warning come into place for Glasgow?

The weather warning will come into place across most of Scotland at 0:00 on Wednesday October 5, and will last until 11:59pm.

What does a yellow weather warning mean?

According to the Met Office website , a Yellow and Amber warning can represent a range of impact levels and possibilities. Therefore they ask people to read each warning carefully so they are aware of what they can expect.

The warnings are designed to let people, businesses, emergency responders and governments know what weather is in store and what the impacts of that weather may be.

The Met Office website states: “Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations. Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.

“Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected.

“Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower. It is important to read the content of yellow warnings to determine which weather situation is being covered by the yellow warning.

What to expect from the yellow wind warning for Glasgow?

The Met Office has said that this specific yellow warning for Glasgow could bring a variety of weather conditions, including strong winds and some disruption to travel.

Here’s a breakdown of what this specific wind warning suggests for Glasgow:

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

What is the Met Office weather forecast for Glasgow?

Tuesday

Winds will ease and clouds will clear rather quickly on Tuesday leaving a bright day with a few shows.

The afternoon will be pleasant with sunshine and lighter winds.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 16°C.

Outlook Wednesday to Friday

Wednesday will be wet and windy for the most part, with winds picking up for much of the day.

As the end of the week comes in the conditions will turn cooler with blustery showers forecast.

How to protect yourself from a storm

The Met Office has a variety of tips you can use to protect yourself from a storm.

Here are just a few of the things you can do: