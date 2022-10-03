Draconid meteor showers are set to light up our sky this week - here’s how you can watch them.

Glasgow stargazers may look forward to seeing a shooting star this week as the Draconid meteor showers are expected to brighten the night sky.

They are, of course, not stars, but rather debris from the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner as it orbits the sun.

Every October, the Earth passes through these particles, which cause light flares as they burn up in our atmosphere.

The name Draconid is derived from the constellation Draco, from where the meteors appear to originate from in the night sky.

Here’s everything you need to know about Draconid meteor showers and when they are expected to peak in Glasgow.

When is the Draconid meteor shower expected to peak?

The most dramatic meteor showers see thousands of shooting stars streak across the night sky every hour.

According to the Royal Museums Greenwich , the Draconid meteor shower, which occurs in October for the Northern hemisphere, "tends to be a less active meteor shower."

This year, it will peak around October 8 and 9, however there is a potential to view it a few days prior to that and possibly the day after as well, until it disappears until around the same time in 2023.

How to watch the Draconid meteor shower

While most meteor showers are best viewed in the early hours of the morning, Draconid is best seen in the evening.

Reducing light pollution and finding a dark place to watch from will help to increase visibility, although the full moon on October 8 may counteract your efforts on that particular day.

The UK Meteor Network says you don’t need any special equipment but a bit of preparation is a good idea.

They recommend first checking the weather forecast to see which days are likely to have the clearest skies.

They also suggest finding a spot with an unobscured view of the horizon, away from buildings, trees, and street lights.

A wide view of the sky and a comfy chair are a good idea as the Draconids can appear in any part of the sky, over many hours.

What will the weather be like in Glasgow?

In Glasgow, the Met Office has predicted that there will be a clear and sunny weekend for many areas in the city this weekend.

While some areas in the southwest may remain dry, the heaviest and most frequent showers persist in the west and northwest.

On Saturday, October 8, light showers are predicted from 4pm until 9pm, after which the sky should clear.