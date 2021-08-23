Glasgow weather: mini heatwave due this week with highs of 25°c

Get out your picnic baskets and sun loungers - hot weather is returning to Glasgow.

What: August has been filled with grey skies and mild temperatures, but that will change this week. Despite overcast conditions being predicted for Tuesday, the temperature is set to soar to 24°c.

On Wednesday and Thursday the sun is even expected to make a rare appearance, with temperatures hitting highs of 25°c.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How long will it last: Make the most of the sun, because the August weather is expected to return back to normal on Friday, with another mild weekend predicted.