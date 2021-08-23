Glasgow weather: mini heatwave due this week with highs of 25°c

What: August has been filled with grey skies and mild temperatures, but that will change this week. Despite overcast conditions being predicted for Tuesday, the temperature is set to soar to 24°c.
On Wednesday and Thursday the sun is even expected to make a rare appearance, with temperatures hitting highs of 25°c.
How long will it last: Make the most of the sun, because the August weather is expected to return back to normal on Friday, with another mild weekend predicted.
Where can I find more information: The Met Office information can be found HERE.