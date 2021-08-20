What’s happening? Cranside Kitchen, the big outdoor beer garden by the Finnieston Crane, is hosting a Love Island final watch along on Monday 23 August.
What to expect: Love Island fans are being invited to join the team on Monday 23 August at the new Cranside events area for a pre-show party with resident DJ playing summer tunes to get everyone in the mood for the live screening.
How much? Tickets are from £20 and include an arrival cocktail, salt and chilli chicken or a noodle box and a personalised water bottle. Book by emailing [email protected]
Where else can you watch the final in Glasgow? The Amsterdam bar in the Merchant City are also hosting a live watch along, with tiki cocktails, ‘villa scran’ and live music from 7pm on Monday 23 August.
Guests are being asked to dress up in their best beach gear to be in with a chance to win prizes. Book your place here.