Love Island fans can watch who wins this year’s show at an event in Glasgow.

What’s happening? Cranside Kitchen, the big outdoor beer garden by the Finnieston Crane, is hosting a Love Island final watch along on Monday 23 August.

What to expect: Love Island fans are being invited to join the team on Monday 23 August at the new Cranside events area for a pre-show party with resident DJ playing summer tunes to get everyone in the mood for the live screening.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How much? Tickets are from £20 and include an arrival cocktail, salt and chilli chicken or a noodle box and a personalised water bottle. Book by emailing [email protected]

Where else can you watch the final in Glasgow? The Amsterdam bar in the Merchant City are also hosting a live watch along, with tiki cocktails, ‘villa scran’ and live music from 7pm on Monday 23 August.