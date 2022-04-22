Glasgow weather: Patchy showers and dull skies to be expected this weekend

Rain to is expected to continue into next week, according to the Met Office

On Saturday, most areas in the region can expect patchy showers, however, Cumbernauld and Motherwell may see dull skies with not a drop of rain in sight. Temperatures remaining in double figures between 13 to 14 degrees.

Moving on to Sunday, that rain looks to turn in to cloudy skies in Glasgow and other areas. However, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch can expect slight chances of rain. Temperatures still in double figures between 12 to 13 degrees.

It should be cloudy this weekend.

