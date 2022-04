Glasgow can expect spells of rain over the coming days, according to the Met Office.

The rain is expected to be at its worst at around 1pm and 3pm this afternoon, although temperatures will still be in double figures.

Unfortunately, those showers are predicted to last into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Conditions should improve as we head into the weekend.

You should slow down when driving through puddles or flood water