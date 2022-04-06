Glasgow weather: Rain to be expected until Saturday

Rain and overcast conditions are expected to last through until the weekend.

On Thursday, we can expect clouds in the region, and slight chances of rain in the area as well. Temperatures to sit between 7 to 9 degrees.

Moving on to Friday, we can expect patchy showers in most of the region. However, Motherwell is showing clouds with slight chances of rain. Temperatures look to remain about the same, sitting between 7 to 8 degrees celsius.

It is expected to rain until Saturday.

As we look ahead to our weekend, those clouds look to continue over - although on Sunday, we can thankfully look forward to sunshine.